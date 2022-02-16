By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has said the entire Ijesa people are resolute to return Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term in reciprocation of his modest achievements in the last three years.

Oba Aromolaran said this in his Palace when the train of strategic engagement tour of Governor Oyetola moved to Ijesa-South Federal Constituency.

The traditional ruler declared his unalloyed support on behalf of the traditional rulers, sons and daughters of Ijesaland for Governor, saying they are resolute to return him for second term.

He described Oyetola as a game changer whose tenure has brought drastic change to the art of governance in the state.

This is even as some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government Area, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oba Aromolaran commended the Governor for turning around the socio-economic fortune of the State despite the meagre resources at his disposal.

The reverred monarch specifically lauded the Governor for the sustenance of peace in the State, just as he assured him of his maximum support to move the State forward.

According to him, the State has witnessed geometric progression under Oyetola’s watch, hence, the need to give him a maximum support to succeed in the next governorship election.

“I profess to you that you are a new Governor. I know why I said it. I greet you warmly and welcome you into the palace of Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland. Whoever I tell is a Governor will become Governor. This is a divine gift,” he said.

“This is not a place to talk long. Message has been passed already. We are going to pay you back. As far as Ijesaland is concerned, we don’t have any other person to vote for except you. Thousands of aspirants may come out to contest, but you are our anointed candidate, and we are ready to vote massively for you.

“Your good work has spoken for you. I commend you for your modest achievements and I am confident that God will reward you. We have seen all you are doing to transform the State. You are doing excellently well.

“Please continue to maintain peace. We don’t want anything that would truncate the relative peace and the peaceful atmosphere in the State. We have warned our children and they are ready to continue to live in peace.

“I pledge on behalf of the Ijesa traditional rulers, sons and daughters that we are resolute to support you and continue to give your Adminstration topmost cooperation and vote for you massively in order to make sure that you are returned elected.

“You will be returned. Whoever doesn’t want can go and hit his head on the floor. We don’t care. We believe strongly that you will win and across the State. I am in full control of Ijesaland and whatever I say is binding on every Ijesa son and daughter as the paramount ruler.

“Please put your mind at rest. We are for you. I know you are for us too, you are our own and nothing can change it. We are very glad that you know our requests”, he added.

Also in his remarks, Alamo of Ayegbaju-Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, Oba Adeyemi Abideen, lauded Governor Oyetola for running a people-oriented government that has brought drastic change to all sectors.

Oba Abideen who is the Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, disclosed their readiness to work assiduously for the Governor’s re-election.

“We have held a meeting and we have resolved to vote for you. It is not about sentiment or because you are here today. It is about your personality and what you stand for. You have done well. Governor like you is rare. We are ever ready to support you and work for your return.

“You have really tried. No one thought you could do as much as you have done. We thank God for your life. We thank God for giving you wisdom to do great things. We are happy for you. If we don’t know many of your achievements, we are aware of the State of the economy before you came on board and we know what you have done to change the narrative.

“You met huge debts with backlog of salary arrears among other challenges, but today, you have not only repaid appreciable percentage but invested hugely in the economy of the State.

“You didn’t borrow but you are paying back loans taken by your predecessors. Over 70billion naira has been paid from the debts you met. Indeed, you have proved your adminstrative prowess and sagacity in the management of the scarce resources.

“Don’t be afraid, we are behind you and your government. We are core progressives. This is the party we know. Many can come to us but inside of us, we know where we belong. We are aware of your tremendous achievements over the years. You have given us what we wanted, particularly in Ijesaland. What we want is continuity, not new Governor.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Femi Adanlawo, lauded Governor Oyetola for being committed to the welfare of the people, saying his performance had motivated them to decamp from their former party.

Adanlawo who described APC as the only party that cares for the welfare of the masses said their defection would contribute meaningful to the growth and development of the party as they were committed to adding values to the system.

He called on the co-defectors to see the party as theirs, noting that the rousing welcome given to them was a sign to the fact that the party meant well for all regardless of background or status.

The new members promised to work hand-in-hand with the leadership and members of the party to ensure victory for Governor Oyetola in the primary and governorship election.

Addressing the mamonth crowd across the Local Governments of the Federal Constituency, Governor Oyetola urged the party loyalists to be wary of those that are buying membership slips.

He expressed confidence in the strengths of the party to elect him at the primary and ensure his emergence at the governorship election.

Governor Oyetola implored the party loyalists to keep their membership slips jealously and come out in large number to vote for him as the direct mode has been chosen by the National Secretariat of the party.