The Nigerian embassy in Germany, situated in Berlin, says it visited Cologne, a city in Germany, on Wednesday, to conduct a passport intervention exercise.

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany, who disclosed the development said the decision to issue passports in Cologne was an intervention to save applicants the trouble of travelling to Berlin and Frankfurt to renew their passports.

The ambassador said the embassy also hopes to visit other cities to conduct a similar exercise.

“Today the Embassy of Nigeria Germany was in Cologne issuing passports to Nigerians,” Tuggar said in a Twitter post.

“It’s an intervention, first of its kind, to save applicants the trouble of travelling to Berlin and Frankfurt to renew their passports. We hope to visit other cities and plead for your cooperation.”

Last year, Nigerians had complained of inability to get passports from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) due to a scarcity of passport booklets in issuing centres within and outside the country.

