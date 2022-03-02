By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Rev. Isaac Oluyamo, the Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North, Anglican Communion, on Sunday said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun would win the Osun governorship election in July, but salary payment of workers will cease for four years.

Oluyamo made this statement while delivering a sermon at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church Ere-Ijesa, Osun, at the installation of Mrs Foluke Dada as the Iya Egbe Odo (Woman Leader) of the Church.

Oluyamo said, “I know members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not like what I want to say, but go and write it down, Gov. Oyetola will win the governorship election, but for four years there will be no salary.”

He said the second term of governors and governments is always tough.

The Bishop thereafter admonished members of the congregation to go out and vote when the election comes.

“If you don’t vote, you have voted for who will win. Go and vote when the election comes. Vote for whoever you like but chose your leaders.” he said.

Delivering the sermon on trusting God, from the Book of Psalm 89 vs 33-35, Oluyamo said God has assured that He will keep his promise to those who love and trust Him.

He advised the people to always call on God for whatever they want, as trusting in humans can lead to frustration and disappointment.

“Don’t be moved by the situation you are passing through, the circumstances around you, or what you hear, know that God loves you and He has promised never to stop loving you,” he said.

He charged the congregation to always call on God for whatever they need or desire, saying God has instructed believers and those that trust in Him to always “call onto Him and He will answer them”.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Foluke Dada thanked the Bishop and the Church for finding her worthy for the chieftaincy bestowed upon her.

She promised to live up to the responsibility her new status in the church entailed.

Dada thanked family and friends for their support and promised that she and her family would make donations towards the development and advancement of the church.