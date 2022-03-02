President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5m dollars to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, towards the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, has said.

The minister who told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday that three aircraft would be dispatched to four countries, explained that those to be brought back include over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians

According to him, the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include – Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air are expected to carry out the evacuation exercise.

Mr Dada said all agencies are fully resourced to ensure that aircraft leave on Wednesday to begin the evacuation. They noted that the flights will embark on a number of shifts until the process is complete.