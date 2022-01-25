By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of July 16th governorship election in Osun State, the state governor, Alh. Gboyega Oyetola will today, Tuesday 25th January, 2022 commence a state-wide tour.

According to a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Oluomo Sunday Akere, the visit will take the Governor to the three local governments in Ikire Federal Constituency viz Irewole, Isokan and Ayedaade local governments.

The Strategic Engagement tour to all local governments in the state will avail the Governor the opportunity of fraternizing with the newly elected party officers at the wards and local governments while also inaugurating the unit executive in the wards.

The tour tagged “Have you in mind always” will kick off at Ayedaade Gram. School, Ikire in Irewole local government by 11.00am. and move to ADC Grammar School, Apomu in Isokan local government, the Day One schedule will be rounded up at St. Paul Primary School, Oke Church, Gbongan, Ayedaade local government.

Governor Oyetola will also use the opportunity to inform the party members and leaders his declared intention to contest for a second term in office.

The Governor according to the release will use the opportunity of the visit to speak on government intervention programs in the areas being visited. He will also use the occasion to inform the party members on the need to be fully prepared for the forthcoming primary election and the general election in July. All party members, political office holders and leaders in the local governments being visited are to attend as a matter of importance.