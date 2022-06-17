Osun 2022: Iwo federal constituency monarchs back Oyetola

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the re-election campaign train of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola moved to Aiyedire, Iwo and Ola-Oluwa local government areas of Iwo federal constituency, the traditional rulers in the constituency, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi; Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbajelola, and Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama have described the governor as perfect example of good governace going by the manner he has managed the state resources.

This is just as they reassured him of their commitments to ensure his return for second term.

The monarchs said the re-election of Oyetola remains their collective project and is non-negotiable, hence the need to vote massively to ensure his re-election.

The revered traditional rulers said Governor Oyetola has performed creditably well and that his return for a second term will be a pay back for his good governance in all sectors.

Speaking in his palace, Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, said the performance of the governor within the three and a half years was enough reason to get him re-elected.

Oba Akanbi who described Iwo as the home of progressive politics in Yorubaland, said the town has never been disappointed for being loyal to progressive government.

“In Iwo, we are known for progressive politics. Historically, here is the home of progressive politics. It is the home of the progressives and nothing can change it. Since the progressive party has been favouring us, we have no reason to do a volte face. We shall continue to remain in the progressive.

“The President we have been yearning for is coming to us soon in the Progressives, so also the Governor of our choice. So, we remain resolute to this cause. I want to appeal to other traditional rulers in Iwo Federal Constituency to continue to remain resolute and support the progressive government. It is time to speak with our votes.

“Let’s work in unison to retain Oyetola and ensure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next year’s general elections. As you can see, the results of the last governorship election was not too good. But I can assure you that now, it will be much better, particularly from Iwo land. We have 30 kings with 48 ruling houses with numerous chiefs. We can’t find it difficult to speak to them. I want to assure you that by the grace of God that enthroned us, you will emerge.”

Also speaking in his palace, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, said the Governor has worked for second term in view of his modest achievements in the last three and a half years.

He said: “I see your visit as a formality because you have done excellently well to earn second term. Your re-election is our collective project. We don’t need campaign because your good works have campaigned for you already.

“You are a perfect example of the saying, ‘one good turn deserves another.’ We don’t have any doubt that you will be returned and this can be attested to by the visible indices. You have used your managerial skills to take us to where we are today. All the awards you earned, you deserved them. We will do all possible to support you.

“We have no other reason than to vote for you. Your administration has brought development, peace, stability, unity and progress. It is only an enemy of progress that will not vote for you. You have rekindled our hopes as traditional rulers. That is why we have traditional rulers across my domain here. They’re for you.

“I want to assure you of our utmost support. Your first term has been very smooth, peaceful and successful. You can count on our support, your second term is non-negotiable.”

On his part, the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbajelola, said the monarchs were resolute to return the Governor for second term, saying he has done excellently well to merit it.

“We have done the necessary things to ensure that you are returned. We have carried out necessary rites and by the grace of God, you will be re-elected. I can assure you that in my domain, we don’t know any ther political party apart from APC. We will continue to support you and we will not renege on our promise to continue to support you.

“We will not back out. It is your time and by the grace of God nobody will change it. It is only a self-seeking individual that will look for an alternative, because to us, there is no reason in changing a winning team, particularly one that has performed creditably well. If anyone is still going round to become this or that outside this that we know, he is either wasting his time or ready to waste his resources because your project is done deal”, the monarch added.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the venues of the campaign, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola urged members of the party to come out in large number on July 16 to vote for him.

Oyetola who spoke briefly on some of the achievements of his administration in the last three and a half years said inspite the pocket of challenges being faced shortly after he came on board, yet he was able to surmount them and record great things.

He urged those who have not collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so as it remains the only power to vote for continuity and consolidation of good governance.