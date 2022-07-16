Osun Poll: YIAGA Africa accuses APC, PDP of vote buying

YIAGA Africa, an election monitoring group, has said it received reports of acts of alleged vote-buying perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in some polling units during the Osun governorship elections on Saturday.

Addressing the press on the group’s mid-day situational reports on Saturday, Hussain Abdu, the group’s board chairman, alleged that some party agents induced voters with as low as N2,000.

“For instance, PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North, the party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots.

“In PU 003 Opp. Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP party agents were allegedly seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters.

“Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were allegedly seen distributing N4000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were also allegedly seen distributing N2000 to induce voters,” he said.

However, Mr Abdu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early arrival of polling officials and materials at polling units.

“As of 7:30 a.m., Yiaga Africa WTV observers reported that INEC officials had arrived at 78 per cent of polling units.

“By 8:30 a.m., 41 per cent of polling units had commenced accreditation and voting and by 9:00 a.m. 89 per cent of polling units had commenced accreditation and voting.

“This, however, increased to 96 per cent by 9:30 a.m. This is consistent with Yiaga Africa’s observation findings in the 2018 elections, where 91 per cent of polling units opened by 9:00 a.m.”

He also said the group observed the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) across the polling units visited which functioned optimally.

The group commended the voters in Osun for their peaceful conduct during the election.

Meanwhile, Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor of the state and APC candidate, is currently going head to head with Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as vote counting continues in the state.