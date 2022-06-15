Osun 2022: Ex- Aregbesola's aide defects to PDP, backs Senator Adeleke

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the July 16th Osun governorship election draws nearer, the erstwhile commissioner for Local government and chieftaincy affairs under Rauf Aregbesola administration, Barr. Kolapo Alimi, on Wednesday, defected to People’s Democratic Party, PDP, saying governor Adegboyega Oyetola has divided the ruling APC.

Alimi who is currently one of the legislative aide to Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila said APC under Oyetola has been sharply divided due to his self- centred policy.

The official defection that took place at the state party secretariat, Biket Junction, along Osogbo/ Ikirun road on Wednesday.

Speaking, Alimi who defected alongside with his supporters said, “Today I and my loyalists have moved to PDP and we plead with the people of Osun State that come July 16, they should come out enmasse to vote for senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state.

“Any political oberserver in the state that has been monitoring political development in the state will know that shortly after his inauguration, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola started divisive politics against those he perceived as loyalists of Aregbesola.

“We have cried out to so many quarters without any solution. You know Aregbesola himself is a bigwig in APC, he cannot leave the party but to those of us that can no longer withstand the heat that Oyetola is using against us, we have to move out.

“We know that by the grace of God oyetola will lose, there is no amount of power intimidation or threat that can save him. He has come, he has divided the party. Those that actually worked for him he alienated them. He doesn’t know the value of his office that is why he cannot protect it”

“Aregbesola is a member of APC, he cannot be in support my move but for those of us that were alienated because of our loyalty to Aregbesola and any political watcher will know that Oyetola will continue to malign Aregbesola. You cannot get any benefit from Oyetola no matter your contribution and we cannot do that so we move out.”

Also speaking, the governoship candidate of PDP, Senator Adeleke said he was so excited to receive one of the bigwigs in APC to the PDP fold, saying that it shows how APC would be rejected by the people of the state come July 16th election.

He said the chances of PDP winning the said election is growing, day by day. “let me just say 80%”

When asked if he was concerned about the election being rigged again, Adeleke said, “Well I thank the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, President Buhari who signed the electoral law, the electoral law that he signed, he has already decreased the rigging so I believe that a lot of people of Osun State they are more wise, they are ready to defend their votes so I don’t believe it going to be possible.

“It’s not by force to rule, people have to decide who they want and I believe it is me, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke” he concluded.