The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that the amended electoral law has made it impossible for anybody to steal his votes in the coming July 16 poll in the state.

The ex-senator spoke after receiving the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Mr Kolapo Alimi and his supporters into the PDP at the state party secretariat in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Adeleke said the electoral act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has made rigging of election impossible, assuring his supporters of victory in the forthcoming election.

According to him, the poll in July will be a straight victory for the PDP, unlike in 2018.

“Well I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the amended electoral act into law, the act has already made rigging almost impossible. So I am assuring the electorates in Osun to remain calm that their votes will count.

“The masses are more wise, they are ready to defend their votes so I don’t believe it going to be possible for anyone steal our votes again like in 2018. No one can impose his will on the electorates, the people have to decide who they want and I believe it is me, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke”, he said.