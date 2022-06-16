Kano Assembly okays Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Adebayo Obajemu

Kano House of Assembly on Wednesday gave approval to a request by Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of the state, to obtain a loan of N10 billion.

On March 18, 2022, the governor sent a letter containing the request to the assembly.

On Wednesday, the speaker of the assembly, Hamisu Chidari, read the request during plenary.

The governor stated that the loan is to fund a closed-circuit television (CCTV camera) project in the Kano metropolis.

The letter stated that the loan will be obtained from Access Bank PLC For Security Infrastructure Development.

The lawmakers argued that Kano is one of the most peaceful states in the country as such there is a need for the government to install technology to protect the state against internal aggression.

After deliberations, the lawmakers adopted the motion and approved the governor’s request.

Previous loans

In September 202, the Assembly granted Mr Ganduje, N4 billion loan to finance the final phase of the Challawa-Goje and Tiga Hydro Electric Power Project.

In March 2021, the Assembly also approved Mr Ganduje’s request to access N20 billion domestic loans to fund capital projects such as the Janguza-Durum-Kabo-Karaye road, the completion of the Dangi flyover, the construction of township roads in Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye emirates.

The governor had earlier in November 2020 requested and got the approval from the House of Assembly to obtain a N20 billion loan fund for the public health sector to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic

In March 2020, the Assembly equally approved Ganduje’s request to access the N50 billion domestic debt market to execute infrastructure projects.

According to the available record obtained from the website of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Kano State’s debt profile as of March 31, 2022, hit N127,847,657,184.82 (Domestic).