By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, Osun State governor, has charged residents of the state to ensure that they collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) as, as according to him, it is very important.

Oyetola made the appeal while speaking during his tour of Ifelodun and Boripe local government areas of the state.

The governor told the residents that their PVCs remained their only power to vote in the July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola who said the election umpire made it known that over 600,000 PVCs have not been collected, implored those that have not collected their PVC to hurry to do so.

Speaking at the venues of the campaign, Governor Oyetola also urged members of the party to begin door-to-door campaigns and mobilise the electorate to vote massively for APC.

He said his administration will not relent in its effort to continue to champion the people’s welfare and ensure equitable distribution of resources for the betterment of the people and progress of the State.

Speaking, the Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru who is the Director General for Oyetola Campaign Organization implored party faithful to continue to work collectively for the success of the party.

Basiru who urged the residents of the state on the need to continue to support the governor, assured the people of the state of more dividend of democracy, if the governor emerges victorious come July 16.

Welcoming the party faithful to the home town of the governor, a chieftain of the APC in the area, Comrade Poju Odusola, charged them to spread the gospel of the good work of the present administration across their domains.

Odusola said Oyetola has done tremendously well area of human and Infrastructural development, urging the people of the state to ensure the good work didn’t stop by massively voting for APC.