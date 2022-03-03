The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in possible attempt to stall federal government’s plan to extradite Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police to the United States, on Thursday, filed an 8-count criminal charge against him and six others it alleged were involved in drug trafficking.

The move which comes hours after Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, approved a request by the United States to extradite Kyari who is wanted in the country over alleged links with international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, could stall the extradition.

The other Defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, which the agency lodged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, were four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

NDLEA, in the charge it filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

It equally alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of Cocaine.

The duo of Umeibe and Ezenwanne were accused of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of Cocaine into the country.

The NDLEA entered the charge against them, barely 24 hours after the Attorneys-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, okayed request for Kyari who hitherto headed the Police IRT, to be extradited to the United States of America, USA, to face trial over his alleged involvement with an internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hussipuppi.

Malami had in the extradition application he also brought before the court, claimed that no charge was pending against DCP Kyari in Nigeria.

But the charge by NDLEA now means that Kyari is facing trial in Nigeria and cannot be extradited to the United States.

Section 3 of the Extradition Act provides that a person facing trial in the country cannot be extradited to another country to face trial.