Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan: Act now, Oluwo urges Osun govt

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, has appealed to the government of Osun State under the leadership of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to commence reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan.

Oluwo described the road as the lifewire of Osun State in terms of road network, stating that its neglects has done a lot of economic harm to the state.

While commending the governor for his efforts, he enjoined politicians to stop politicizing development, saying the road is acute to re-awakening the commercial, bilateral relationship between Osun and Oyo States.

Oba Akanbi commended Osun and Oyo state governments for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval by the two states, noting its reconstruction will in no small way ameliorate passengers plight and boost the economy of the duo.

He said no patriot of the two states will consider such project of monumental benefit as wasteful project, urging politicians to stop politicizing development.

He lamented the deplorable state of the road, disclosing that some traders are now avoiding Osun State because of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road network.

He beseeched the government on prompt reconstruction, saying the people of Osun West in particular and Osun State by extension will forever be grateful to his government.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads “Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is the economic lifewire of Osun State and in particular, Osun West Senatorial District in term of road networks. That is the only straight road connecting Lagos and Ibadan with Osun State. Its economic advantage to Nigeria and the Geo political zone is enormous.

“While I commend the government of both Osun and Oyo States for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval, I appeal to Osun State government to “wait no more”. They two are wonderful governors whose performances are enviable. They have set a pace for other leaders to follow, that party affiliation should be set aside when development is involved”

“I urge politicians in every state to emulate these wonderful personalities. Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is acute to strengthen the commercial and economic relationship of Osun with many states. Osun Patriots should look beyond politics. We should stop politicizing development ”

“Many traders are avoiding Osun State singularly because they have no alternative than the deplorable Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road. Now, that is has been approved, Osun government should wait no more”

“Every bad roads are criminals hideouts. The status of the road is causing a lot of accidents. I know the time has come for people to smile on this road. The government should be fast. I’m eager to see me my People smiling. Oyetola, put a smile on our faces”