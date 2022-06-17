Olugbemiga Olowosoyo, a pastor who prophesied that Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president, will clinch the APC presidential ticket, has backtracked.

Olowosoyo says Osinbajo needed prayers to win, as according to him, when God says something, it still needs prayers to happen.

Recall that Osinbajo came third in the poll, securing 235 votes in the primary election won by Bola Tinubu.

A report by Church Times quoted Olowosoyo to have said that he went back to God when the vice-president did not win the primary election.

The cleric said his prophecy needed prayers for it to happen.

“The fact that God said something will happen does not mean it will happen. You have to pray it into existence,” the publication quoted him as saying.

“Did you see Jesus? When he came to the world, he had to go and fast and pray for 40 days and nights, praying for his destiny even though it had been prophesied.”

However, he said Osinbajo would still become president.

“Osinbajo was not meant to win primaries, he was not meant to contest at all. I will tell Osinbajo to go and be faithful to his job as vice-president,” he said.

“It is in being vice-president that you will become president. If you are not Osinbajo you will not understand what I said. But if you are close to Osinbajo, tell him that I said so.

“Let him go and be vice-president to Buhari. The era of Buhari is ending very soon.”