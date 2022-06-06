Osimhen ranked among world’s most valuable players

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has been ranked among the top 100 most valuable players in the transfer market.

According to CEIS Football Observatory, a research group, the ranking focused on rating football players based on their transfer value.

Factors considered in the ranking include players’ age, performances, economic value of their club, and inflation to work out estimated transfer values.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles striker is 97th on the list.

Osimhen, who won the Italian Serie A under-23 best young player of the season in the just concluded 2021/2022 football season, is valued at €51 million in the transfer market.

The former Lille of France striker is one of only three Africans on the list. The others two are Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The pair are ranked 81st and 36th respectively on the list.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG and France forward, is the most valuable player with an estimated value of €205.6 million. Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland, Manchester City-bound striker, complete the top three.