FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others
OAU queries law firm for using outdated NBA seal in post-UTME suit

Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic to Relocate to Osisioma Permanent Site in 2025/2026 Session

Gov Otti takes stern measures to ensure quality teaching, learning in Abia schools

ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, threatens nationwide strike

NBRP holds 5th national conference on reading, names Ibadan 2026 Book City

68 Kano prison inmates excel in 2025 NECO exams

FG launches unified ERP portal to modernise management of polytechnics, technical institutions

NECO probes mass cheating in 13 states as 2025 SSCE results are released

Soldiers deployed at Bida Polytechnic as lecturers move to disrupt exam

Published

5 hours ago

on

FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others

Barely a day after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) reaffirmed its plan to commence a nationwide strike next week, the Federal Government has reconstituted the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed Tertiary Institutions Expanded Negotiation Committee to accelerate dialogue with academic and non-academic unions in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, who confirmed that the committee will hold its inaugural meeting at 2 p.m. today, October 7.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the new body was designed to consolidate all previous fragmented negotiations into a single, inclusive platform that ensures continuity, institutional memory, and sector-wide participation.

“The membership of the committee has been carefully chosen to represent the full spectrum of the education sector, ensuring that no group is left behind,” Alausa said.

The minister explained that unlike past ad-hoc committees, the expanded panel will engage all unions collectively, with a mandate to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.

He added that the committee has been equipped with a functional secretariat to support its work and called on all academic and non-academic unions to cooperate fully with the process.

The inauguration was also attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed.

