Fast-rising Nigerian TikTok creator, popularly known as Geh Geh, has captured massive attention online after reportedly earning $30,000 (about ₦45 million) from a single live streaming session.

The young influencer, who lost both parents at an early age, has become an internet sensation for her engaging content and vibrant personality. Her success story has sparked conversations about the growing opportunities in content creation and the power of social media as a source of livelihood.

Geh Geh’s recent earnings underscore the rising influence of TikTok live sessions, where creators receive virtual gifts from followers, which can be converted into cash. Her achievement has drawn admiration from fans and fellow creators, with many praising her resilience and creativity despite her challenging background.

Industry observers note that her success highlights the increasing monetisation potential for Nigerian influencers on global platforms, particularly as internet penetration and digital engagement continue to soar across Africa.