Nigeria’s federal government, through the country’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, has engaged the services of lawyers to defend Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president and his wife, Beatrice.

The couple are currently remanded in custody of the Metropolitan Police, and were charged with conspiracy to arrange and facilitate the travel of another person with the intention to harvest his organs.

The couple whose daughter, Sonia, had kidney failure, had taken one David Ukpo Nwamini to the UK for the purpose of having him donate one of his kidneys to her.

Ukpo would subsequently tell British authorities that he’s 15 years old and was brought to the UK against his will.

The duo who were arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London on charges of conspiracy and organ harvest on Thursday, June 23, was remanded in custody till July 7, 2022, which is the next adjournment date.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

A statement by special assistant (Press) to the senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo, said he made the disclosure while giving details on the outcome of a closed session held by the upper chamber before the start of plenary proceedings on Wednesday morning.

Lawan said that a delegation from its Committee on Foreign Affairs would depart Nigeria for London on July 1, 2022, to pay a visit to the embattled couple presently in detention over an allegation of organ harvesting.

According to Lawan, the decision to intervene in Ekweremadu’s arrest and detention was against the backdrop of a briefing received by the Nigerian High Commissioner to London, adding that the Senate would engage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian High Commission in London on the recent arrest of Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the London Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom.

He said, “I had a personal engagement with our Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain, Alhaji Isola Sarafa, who has done so well to establish contact with our colleague, who has been able to get his team to be in the court at Uxbridge where Ekweremadu was taken to.

“The high Commission has also been able to provide some consular services that include the engagement of some lawyers who will defend our colleague.

“We commend them for giving attention to the issue at stake. Equally, the Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister has been engaged here, so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes steps to provide diplomatic support for our colleague.

“Because this issue is already in court, we have limited opportunity to discuss beyond what we have done so far.

“But I want to ensure the family of our colleague, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Nigerians, that the Senate will continue to engage with our ministry of foreign affairs as well as our high commission in London.

“The High Commission has done so much but we still expect that it will continue to provide any other further consular services.

“We have also mandated our committee on foreign affairs to engage with the British high commission here in Nigeria, to find more details on this case, as as far as the high commission is involved.

“There will be a delegation to London to see Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife. A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days to London for that purpose.

“I want to urge all federal government institutions that can do anything to ensure that justice prevails in this case, that they do so.”