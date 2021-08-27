OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has said the decision of Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma to back out of the decision of Southern Governors to implement anti-open grazing laws in their states, is “an unfortunate betrayal of the Igbo race.”

Recall that Senator Uzodinma had after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, backtracked from the resolution of Southern governors to ban upon grazing in the region, with deadline for legislation set for September 1, opting instead for what he called understating between farmers and herders in the state.

Reacting to the governor’s decision in a statement by Abia Onyike, Chairman of its Media and Publicity Bureau, the ADF noted that the action Uzodinma has taken, “he has unwittingly renounced his membership of the Igbo race, an act which, within the context of Igbo Culture and tradition is a sacrilege. If indeed ha has done so, nothing short of spiritual cleansing can abate the wrath of Igbo Ancestors.”

The ADF called on the governor to immediately reverse the decision and ban open grazing in line with the resolution of Southern governors.

“We therefore advise him to quickly go for spiritual cleansing before he can be seen as a normal member of the Igbo race,” ADF further noted.

“The anti-open grazing law is the most focal law in Igbo land today. It is needed and intended to protect the Igbo race and safeguard her ancestral lands. So, for any Igbo Governor or person for that matter to renounce the anti-open grazing law is a pointer that he subscribes to the wiping out of the Igbo race from existence.

“One of his lawyers has publicly acknowledged that there was an anti- open grazing law in Imo State, passed by the State House of Assembly during the tenure of former Governor Achike Udenwa, one of the predecessors of Gov. Hope Uzodinma.Thus what Gov. Uzodinma has done is to renounce an existing law made in the interest of the people. This is an impeachable offence.

“Whether the present Imo state Legislature takes action to preserve the Constitutional order order in Imo State or not, Imo state cannot claim to have a legitimate Executive Governor in the present circumstances.

“May the Almighty God protect and preserve the people of Imo state and return a Constitutional order to their besieged state.”