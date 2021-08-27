The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus on Friday took over the affairs of the party.

Prince Secondus who was obeying the purported experte order of a Degema High Court in Rivers State had stayed away but got reinstated after a Kebbi High Court presided over by Justice Nasirat.i. Umar directed him to resume.

Sequel to that Prince Secondus who had stayed away even though not served resumed and the Deputy National Chairman South, Elder Yemi Akinwomi who held forth in his absence upon receipt of the new Court order handed over to him.

At the brief handover , Prince Secondus pledged to continue providing astute leadership to the party.

Elder Akinwomi also announced his receipt of the court order which he presented to the caucus meeting.