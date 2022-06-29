Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has assured that the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has the capacity and will prevent a repeat of Owo terror attack in Yorubaland.

Adams spoke when he visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji on Tuesday.

Responding to the monarch’s request on protecting Yorubaland from terror attack at his palace in Osogbo, Adams said the group is capable of bridging security gap in the region.

Adams also tasked monarch in the region to desist from conferring sacred yoruba traditional titles on non yorubas to protect the values and tradition of the people.

“As a group vowed to protect the integrity of Yoruba race, we will do everything legally possible to ensure the recent terror attack in Owo is never repeated in any part of the Southwest.

“I am also pleased to tell Kabiesi that efforts are on to build a workable synergy between the local security and the government agencies.We are ready to partner with the south west governors to brace up the security architecture of the region.

“Kabiesi should help tell our traditional rulers to save our tradition from going into extinction. The idea of giving prominent Yoruba titles to non Yoruba is at variance with Yoruba culture and tradition.

In his remark, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji charged the Aare onakakanfo to save Yoruba land from imminent terror attack.

“I am happy the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is here and I want to appeal to him to save our land from these terrorists.The southwest is boiling at the moment and it is only when we get ourselves prepared physically and spiritually that we can rid our region of terrorists that have invaded the region.

Also speaking, the Osun state OPC coordinator, Deji Aladesewe said the National Coordinating Council meeting is the highest gathering, where members are given orientation on activities and direction.