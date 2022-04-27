2023: Ogun ex-gov, Ibikunle Amosun joins presidential race

Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ibikunle Amosun, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Amosun, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared his intention in letter to the senate at plenary on Wednesday.

He the letter which was read by senate president, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Amosun made a case for his candidacy.

The former Ogun State governor, now joins the likes of Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor; Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president; Dr. Chris Ngige, minister of labour, among others, in the race to secure the ruling party’s ticket.