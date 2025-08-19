Connect with us

Thrones at war: Ooni mocks Alaafin’s deadline in fresh Yoruba supremacy clash
The age-old rivalry between the thrones of Ife and Oyo flared up again on Tuesday as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, openly mocked the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, over a disputed chieftaincy title.

The Alaafin had warned that unless the Ooni revoked the Okanlomo of Yorubaland title conferred on Ibadan billionaire, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, within two days, “consequences will follow.”

He cited a Supreme Court judgment which, he claimed, affirmed that only the Alaafin holds the prerogative to bestow Yoruba-wide titles.

But in a sharp response, Ooni’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, said the monarch would not dignify what he called “an empty threat.” Writing on Facebook, he declared:

“My Principal has directed me against issuing a Press Release on the empty threat of the Alawada Babasala. We cannot dignify the ‘undignifyable’ with an official response. The matter is already before the public court of opinion. No Press Release please. 48 hours my foot!!!”

The statement, laced with ridicule, effectively mocked the Alaafin’s deadline and threw the supremacy battle into the open.

The fresh quarrel has rekindled memories of 1991, when the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, clashed with the late Ooni, Oba Okunade Sijuade, for honouring former NRC chairman, Chief Tom Ikimi, as Akinrogun of Yorubaland. Adeyemi had then accused the Ooni of desecrating tradition and usurping powers not vested in Ife.

Observers fear that with both palaces once again trading insults, and with social media amplifying every word, the historic rivalry between the two thrones may be entering a dangerous new phase.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

