Only rigging can stop Peter Obi - Ezeife

Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former Anambra State governor says that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party will only lose the presidential election if it is rigged.

Ezeife stated this on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s rally by the Labour Party candidate and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Datti.

He added that he is of a firm belief that Nigerians know Obi is the best among all the candidates as far as this election is concerned.

“I am earnestly looking forward to the day Obi will be sworn in as Nigeria’s President. That day will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s return to the part of the glory,” he said.

“Apart from rigging, I would say that nobody else is contesting this election with Obi, inasmuch as I know that some other candidates have so much money at their disposal.

“All powers belong to God. And our God can stop every rigging and I see the hands of God in the ‘Obidient movement’ and I thank all Nigerians for thinking right this time around and I must say that all glory is to our God.

“By God’s grace, there will be an election this February. There will be no interim government and the result of the election is predictable.

“In fact, I can’t wait for that day, May 29, this year when Obi will be sworn in. But if I had my way, why not bring the swearing-in date down to March or April, instead of waiting till May which is three months far away from the February election.”

Obi, who will be in the state as part of the continuation of his nationwide rally, is expected to meet with the traditional rulers at the Government House, Awka.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity for the Labour Party Campaign Council, Mr Titus Obasi, over 180 support groups have concluded arrangements to carry out a solidarity match in Onitsha for the rally.

Obasi said, “The activities include three town hall meetings at the Government House, Awka where he would meet with traditional rulers and then another town hall meeting with the student community.

“There would also be another town hall meeting with Anambra women at the All Saints Anglican Church hall which would be presided over by the wife of the presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi and then the main rally proper at the All Saints Anglican church field Onitsha.”

The Leader of Peter Obi Express Media, Mr Ceasar Obidile, said about five million supporters would be coming to Anambra.

“We are ready and we are in full spirit because this is his home and all the support groups have mobilized enough and we made enough arrangements for welfare and security,” he said.

Also speaking Director Obi/Datti Campaign Council in the state, Mr Geomartins Uzodike, noted that the rally is part of the consultations and awareness campaign for the candidate and his running mate.

“It is going to be the mother of all rallies and this one is that the candidate is coming home to talk to his people and we have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch-free campaign rally in Anambra State.

“The meetings with the respective bodies are part of the process and our candidate has great respect for the youths who are represented by the Nigerian students as well as the traditional institution represented by the Anambra Council of Traditional Rulers,” he said.