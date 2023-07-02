Prince Benjamin Apugo, a National Caucus and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has lauded Governor Alex Otti for setting up the Judicial Panel of Inquiry for the Recovery of Government properties and Funds, saying it were only looters in the state that will condemn the move.

Apugo who spoke in in Umuahia, the state capital, said officials of the previous administrations looted the state so blind that no Governor who would want to develop the state and the people take him seriously, will not want to recover such properties and funds.

“These people looted the state blind and there is no governor that will want to rebuild the state and gain the trust and confidence of his people, that will not want to recover the looted funds,” he said.

On the recovery of Government properties, Apugo urged the panel to beam its searchlight proper on the activities of the government before that of Ikpeazu’s.

“That government did some many things wrong hiding under PIU, they forcefully collected people’s land without compensation and in turn allocated them free to their cronies.

“That was the problem former President, Muhammadu Buhari had when he came in, instead of removing Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor, Buhari allowed him, Emefiele dealt with Nigerians and at the end disgraced himself,” Apugo said.