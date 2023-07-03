Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Special Adviser to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the last General Election, Peter Obi, has denied current rumour that he may have dumped the Obidient Family and may have accepted a ministerial juicy appointment offer from the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a tweet at the weekend, Ozigbo wrote who was the PDP governorship candidate in the last Anambra election, wrote: “I haven’t had any conversation with anybody to take up any appointment with Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government. Please disregard the rumour, I am still 100% Obidient.”