Otti sends list of 19 commissioner-nominees to Abia assembly

Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State has submitted a list of 19 commissioner-nominees to the State Assembly for confirmation.

The governor, in a letter dated 30 June, asked the State Assembly to screen the nominees for possible confirmation as substantive commissioners in the state.

The letter was addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa.

The commissioner-nominees include Monica Ironkwe, Eme Uche, Joel Ogbonna, Kingsely Anoribe, Philemon Ogbonna, Mike Akpara, Okey Kanu, Ikechukwu Uwaoma, and Chaka Chukwumereije.

Others are Uzo Nwachukwu, Chima Emmanuel Oriaku, Nwaobilor Ananaba, Chimezie Ukaegbu, Ngozi Felix, Otumchere Oti, Okebugwu Onwuma, Ikechukwu Monday, and Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe.

The governor submitted the list hours after he suspended permanent secretaries and the head of the civil service in the state.