Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor of Ondo State, is coasting to victory in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor has so far won all 15 announced local government results, out of the 18 local governments at the close of the first session of collation in Akure, the state capital.

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, who announced a recess on Sunday morning, said it is to allow for the arrival of results from the remaining local governments which he said are very far from Akure, the capital city.

“I think we can just adjourn till 12 noon please, two remaining local governments are not here. So we adjourn till 12 noon. The local governments, Ilaje and Ese Odo are very far, so we need to give the time to arrive here, but we resume 12 noon,” Prof Akinwunmi said.

The 15 Local Governments Areas declared so far are Ifedore, Ondo East, Ileoluji Oke-Igbo, Idanre, Irele, Akoko South West, Owo, Ondo West, Akoko South East, Akoko North West, Ose, Akoko North East, Akure South, Akure North and Okitipupa.

The three remaining local governments are Ilaje, Odigbo, and Ese Odo.

Out of the 15 local governments announced so far, it was only in one that a contending issue came up. The LG is Idanre where the agent of the PDP alleged issues of vote buying, ballot box snatching and no election in some areas. He asked the returning officer to reject results from Idanre.