Politics
NJC recommends 36 for appointment as judges: Full List
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 36 high court judges for appointment at its 107th meeting held on November 13 and 14, 2024.
The body is chaired by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.
A Friday statement posted on X and on the NJC website revealed that these candidates have been nominated for judicial appointments across various states, awaiting approval from the respective state governors.
The recommendations include High Court judges, Sharia Court Kadis, and Customary Court judges across multiple states.
At the 106th meeting in August, NJC nominated 28 judges alongside Kekere-Ekun.
Earlier in its 105th session in May, NJC recommended a total of 86 judicial officers for appointment into federal and state courts across the country.
Here is the full list of those recommended for appointments:
EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT, OYO STATE
Opayinka, Adeniyi Gabriel
Oyediran, Oloyede Semiu
Oladejo, Olusoji Moses
Ademola-Salami, Oluwaseun Toluwanimi
Adesina, Jimoh Adam
Adekunle, Yemi Saubana
Adepoju, Olutola Jolade Adenike
Muraina, Olayemi Rasaq
FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KEBBI STATE
Muhammad, Kwaido Hassan
Ibrahim, Umar Halima
Jagwadeji, Suru Lauratu
Muhammad, Nuruddeen
SEVEN JUDGES, HIGH COURT, SOKOTO STATE
Haruna, Dogondaji Mariya
Sahabi, Jaredi Hadiza
Ahmad, Sha’aibu
Hassan, Fatima
Mohammed, Sa’idu Fatima
Muhammad, Nura Bello
Moyi, Abubakar
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT, AKWA IBOM STATE
Ekanem, James Bassey
Umohandi, Mfon Winifred
Essien, Bassey Iwakaowo
Morrison, Henry Comfort
Ntekim, Edet Ekpo
Eddie, Julius Sharon
SEVEN KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, SOKOTO STATE
Muhammad, Abdulazeez Yar’Abba
Lawal, Isa Abubakar
Bello, Sokoto Ibrahim
Imam, Abubakar Bello
Muhammad, Abibu Lawal
Ibrahim, Bodinga Umar
Kabiru, Marnona Umar
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
Aliyu, Kabir, SAN
Bello, Muhammad Atiku
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
Oyediran, Safiya Amope
Ojekunle, Ojeyemi Ademola
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective state governors, the statement signed by NJC’S Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, stated.