Ondo APC chair asks for prayers for Gov Akeredolu

Ade Adetimehin, Ondo State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the people of the state to pray for Rotimi Akeredolu, the state governor, who has been battling with ill-health.

Adetimehin accused the opposition parties of allegedly politicising the health condition of the governor, noting what all the people in the state needed at present was prayers for the governor to recover quickly.

The chairman stated this on Sunday while speaking in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the health issue of the governor was not so serious that he would not be able to resume his official position as governor of the state.

He said, “Some individuals and groups have taken it upon themselves to spread false news and rumors about his (Akeredolu’s) death. It is disheartening to see that some people would wish death upon a fellow human being. Such actions are unfair and should be condemned by all well-meaning individuals.

“The opposition has also been quick to malign the governor’s family, accusing them of not doing enough to take care of the governor’s illness. Such accusations are falsely disrespectful, flippant and callous.

“What Arakunrin Akeredolu and the family requires at this period is our support and prayers for the full recovery of their family patriarch. Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu and her children have been doing their best in taking care of the governor.

“We must continue to pray for the governor’s recovery and stand by the family in these difficult times. Akeredolu is a good man who loves the downtrodden and deserves all the support and prayers for a full recovery from his illness.”