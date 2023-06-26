Abia insinuates judicial panel on recovery of govt properties

The Abia State Government will on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, inaugurate a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds belonging to the state.

The panel, approved by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has five members with Hon Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe (rtd.) as Chairman.

Other members are: Prof Ogwo Ekeoma Ogwo, Prof Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor and Rev Father Barr Alex Okonkwo.

The panel, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, will be inaugurated at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia by 12 noon.