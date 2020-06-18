Adebayo Obajemu

Omoluabi Mortgage Bank has made key appointments.

Adewole Adekunle has been named the Managing Director of the bank.

This developnment was announced by the bank in a notice signed by the company secretary, Olabisi Fayombo, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The company also announced the appointment of five other directors – Oyewole Olowu as Executive Director, Mr Adewole Adeniran, Mr Yemi Adefisan and Mr Olufemi Adesina as non-executive directors, and Mrs Fehintola Ibidunni Olatunde-Agbeja as Independent Director.

All appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The new MD, Mr Adekunle is a banking professional with over 2 decades experience cutting across areas like retail, commercial, corporate banking, corporate strategies, and credit recoveries.

He has served in various positions in Omega bank (now Keystone Bank), Standard Trust Bank (now UBA), Broad bank (now Union bank), and Sterling Bank.

He has 2 MBAs in Marketing and Finance from the University of Ado-Ekiti and the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK. He also has a Masters in Business Law and a certificate in Global Management (CGM).

He is an alumnus of the INSEAD Global management program, as well as the Lagos Business School Advanced Management Program.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.