Adebayo Obajemu

Omoluabi Mortgage Bank on Tuesday published its third quarter report for the period ended 30, September 2020. The Mortgage Bank reported a total Revenue of N423.086 million, up by 15.18% from N367.340 million reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The profit after tax of the Company was up by 71.12% from N65.989 million to N112.923 million in the current period under review.

With reference to the share price of N0.60, the P.E ratio of Omoluabi is calculated as 26.57x with earnings yield of 3.76%.