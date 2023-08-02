Olumide Akpata, ex-NBA president enters politics, joins Labour Party

Olumide Akpata, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has declared interest in political party participation and has joined the Labour Party (LP).

Akpata shared videos and pictures of himself attending LP’s ward meeting in Benin City, Edo state on Monday.

Addressing his followers on his Twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata said, “Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

“Yes…I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my Party membership card.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly…but I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”