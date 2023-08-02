Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has disclosed that more than 250 people have been killed since 2021 by hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the Igbo group, revealed this on Tuesday while speaking on the impact of the action on South-East residents.

The Ohanaeze president who called Simon Ekpa, self acclaimed follower of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for issuing the sit-at-home orders, slammed the enforcers of the order which he said is an illegal.

He noted that it subjected the Igbo people to untold hardships and loss of lives and properties.

“The Ohanaeze, once again, condemns the incessant call for sit-at-home in the South East by Simon Ekpa. It is, indeed, disheartening that the people of the region are being subjected to hardships by this development,” he said.

“Unfortunately, several non-state actors, in an attempt to enforce the order, have unleashed mayhem on the people. As a result, many have been killed, maimed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed. In addition, the sit-at-home orders have been instilling fear in residents, making it difficult for them to come out and transact their lawful businesses.

“The South East is known for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication and agro-allied industries. To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people at trillions of naira on each sit-at-home day.

“The region has witnessed the loss of clients and customers, who have found alternatives because of the unstable business environment. The food transporters to the South East now charge more. More so, insecurity and the menace of unknown gunmen have worsened,” he said.

He added, “Worst still, over 250 people are estimated to have been killed through the enforcement of these orders.”