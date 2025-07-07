The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is dead. The revered traditional ruler reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025 – just two days after celebrating his 90th birthday and exactly one year after ascending the ancient throne.

Born on July 5, 1935, Oba Olakulehin was installed as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland on July 7, 2024, and was formally presented with the staff of office by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on July 12, 2024. His brief but eventful reign lasted exactly one year.

Oba Olakulehin, a respected politician and public servant before becoming monarch, succeeded the late Oba Lekan Balogun, who died in March 2024. His emergence followed the traditional hierarchy of the Ibadan chieftaincy system, which operates a unique and time-honoured succession process based on seniority and years of service in either of the two royal lines – the civil or military line.

A man of deep experience in both governance and traditional affairs, Oba Olakulehin had served in various political capacities during Nigeria’s Second Republic. He was a former member of the House of Representatives and a loyal ally of the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Chief Lamidi Adedibu.

Throughout his public life, he was known for his simplicity, loyalty, and strong connection with grassroots politics in Ibadan. His ascension to the throne was widely celebrated as a unifying moment for Ibadanland, coming after years of service as a high-ranking chief in the Olubadan line.

During his short reign, Oba Olakulehin was praised for promoting peace, cultural identity, and the unity of the Ibadan traditional institution. He also played a stabilising role in local politics and consistently urged collaboration between the state government and traditional rulers.

His death has plunged Ibadanland into mourning, as tributes continue to pour in from political leaders, traditional rulers, and residents of Oyo State and beyond.

As the city mourns its departed monarch, attention is expected to turn to the next in line to ascend the Olubadan throne, in accordance with the traditional succession system.