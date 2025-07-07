A socio-political group, Osun Leaders of Thought (OLT), has raised alarm over growing public anger in Osun State against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), blaming it on the continued withholding of local government allocations and the non-recognition of duly elected council officials.

In a statement signed by its Press Officer, Comrade Adekunle Adebayo, the group warned that unless the President urgently reverses course, it may be forced to withdraw its support for his administration.

“We are constrained to inform Mr President that Osun people are bitter and angry over his handling of the local government issue. The President is listening to wrong and anti-people advice. Today in Osun, the President and the APC are among the most disliked political entities,” the statement read in part.

The group accused the federal government of illegally withholding Osun’s local government allocations, contemplating payments to unelected, court-sacked individuals, and allegedly attempting to blackmail Governor Ademola Adeleke into defecting to the APC.

“We have toured the state and can report that this strategy has backfired massively. The mere rumour of Governor Adeleke’s possible defection to the APC recently sparked widespread outrage, curses, and condemnation. The level of discontent should compel an immediate rethink.

“It has become almost politically toxic to publicly identify with the President in Osun. Mr President must stop listening to his cousin and other bad advisers on Osun matters and instead align with the wishes of the people,” the group stated.

While reaffirming its support for the President, OLT said his current stance on Osun affairs was “indefensible and unjustifiable,” warning that continued use of “brute force” to impose political will on the state would be resisted.

The group then issued a set of demands, urging the President to:

Comply with the Court of Appeal judgment by recognising the PDP-elected chairmen and councillors across Osun’s local governments;

Immediately and unconditionally release Osun’s withheld local government allocations;

Embrace the “Soludo model” by fostering a constructive partnership with Governor Ademola Adeleke, similar to his administration’s approach to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

“We hope Mr President will accept these recommendations in order to salvage the worsening image crisis facing both his presidency and the APC in Osun State,” the statement concluded.