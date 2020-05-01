...As Monarch Seeks FG Financial Assistance For Osun

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To cushion the hardship melted on the people as a result of lockdown directives by the Osun state government to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the wife of Olowu Kuta in Ayedire local government of the state, Olori Fatimat Makama, has embarked on the distribution of food packages to Owu Kuta residents.

The programme which was powered by the palace through Olori Fatimat Adeola Oyelude was the 2nd edition for the trying period of corona virus.

The contents of the relief packages distributed at the palace of Olowu of Owu Kuta, on Friday include, Rice, beans, wheat, noddles, spaghetti, semovita and eggs, yams and cash. Face Masks were also given to the beneficiaries amidst social distancing.

Apart from the regular empowerment programmes of Olori Fatimat Makama, the Covid palliatives according to Oba Oyelude Makama were valued at about 6million naira.

Oba Oyelude stressed further that, the COVID-19 relief packages are meant to support the government as modest contribution to the wellbeing of their people during this trying period.

The palliatives were been given to the vulnerable people such as widows, orphans and less privileged and needy persons of the ancient Owu Kuta.

Fielding questions from Journalists,

Olowu of Kuta, HRH Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, said that the “gestures is our little way of giving back to the society as a royal father and to support our governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who is doing a good job towards improving the wellbeing of our people.”

Oba Makama lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19 for being pro-active to curtail the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

According to the monarch, the efforts of the Federal Government has paid off as the lockdown has really worked, and now that it’s being eased. He urge caution and critical appraisal of situation before total resumption of activities.

He noted that human life is an invaluable asset and its preservation should be considered an utmost priority above any economic consideration or social activity that has being in limbo in the last 40 days.

While thanking the Federal Government for the 1,800 bags of rice sent to Osun, the revered monarch however urged the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 to do more in term of financial assistance such as was rendered to Lagos, Ogun and the FCT in the wake of the deadly pandemic.

Olowu, who had earlier sought the assistance of the Federal Government immediately after the index case and the Ejigbo returnees from Abidjan increased the phenomenal number of people with Coronavirus in the State, said such gesture is predicated on the fact that Osun was not financially buoyant before the COVID-19 which has further put more pressure on the lean resources of the State.

“I think the Federal Government has done so well in curtailing the COVID-19 and we must commend them. Even those who had predicted doom for Africa based on the way the rampaging COVID-19 humbled some of the developed nations that boast of best healthcare infrastructure cannot but commend the Buhari led government for its comportment, proper planning and networking which has led to the reduction in fatality recorded since February 27 when the index case was detected”.

Furthermore, he said “A State like Osun deserves financial assistance to augment its lean financial resources in order for the its government not to grind to a halt. Federal Government can also grant debt relief or moratorium for Osun State so as to be on sound footing in the post COVID-19.”

He, however, commiserated with President Buhari over the death of his distinguished Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari and other Nigerians within our country and in the diaspora, who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic.