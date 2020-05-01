By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Non Governmental Organisation, Rai Global Foundation, on Tuesday flagged off distribution of food items for the residents of Ejigbo, Ejigbo Local Government area of osun State to cushion the effect of stay-at-home order occasioned by the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Founder of the foundation, Dr Richard Adekola Idowu, while speaking with newsmen, explained that the initiative was borne out of the need to complement ongoing efforts of the Osun government to cushion the effects of lockdown order.

The Ejigbo born philanthropist explained that the foundation decided to distribute the food items to the residents of the town because it would go a long way to ameliorate their sufferings, especially in times like this that they cannot go out to source for their means of livelihood due to the lockdown.

Represented by Mr Faith and other members of the foundation, Rai Global Foundation maintained that the palliative is aimed at cushioning the effect of the total lockdown on the people.

According to him the welfare of the people of Ejigbo remain matter of Paramount to him even when he is in diaspora.

He said the food Items among which beans is included was given to the pregnant women, nursing mothers and religious representatives.

He charged residents of the town and the state to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures announced by the government and the National Centre for Disease Control such as regular hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and directives to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

He emphasized that all the measures like use of sanitizers, coughing into the elbow, use of nose masks were for the good of all and not a display of wealth as some people see the virus as the disease for wealthy people.

At the distribution exercise carried out in line with social distancing directive, the beneficiaries described the gusture as one of the age old communal spirit of love and solidarity in the people of Ejigbo which stands out the town even before the on going covid 19 global pandemic.

Mrs Christiana Adeboje, one of the beneficiaries appreciated the donor just as she prayed God to continue to bless him. She described the gesture as truly elating and commendable said.

Present at the Distribution Programme are the chief imam of Ejigbo who was represented by one of his aides and Christian Association of Nigeria, Ejigbo chapter

The two religious leaders gave thanks and adoration to God over what they described as wonderful and loving children nature has endowed Ejigbo town with.

According to the duo , Ejigbo Indegene,either at home or diaspora has a milk of human kindness in assisting any of the Indegene in need as exemplified by the on going Covid 19 relief package bankrolled the founder Rai global Dr.Richard Idowu.