Connect with us

Nation

Senate passes bill imposing 14 years jail term for sexual harassment in universities
Advertisement

Nation

Bandits attack Niger rep, injure security aides

Nation

Ogun commends IHS Nigeria, NUJ Correspondents Chapel for retraining over 100 journalists

Nation

Stakeholders describe Yewa North LG as model for effective leadership

Nation

No Christian persecution in Nigeria, only terrorism - Defence chief counters Trump’s claim

Nation

Archbishop Martins faults security agencies over failure to protect Christians, warns killings could fuel genocide claims

Nation

NSA, security chiefs to address media over Trump’s genocide claim

Nation

Soludo tackles Trump: Nigeria’s violence not religious, says ‘Africa didn’t invade US over #BlackLivesMatter’

Nation

Coup suspect Ma’aji once served as security adviser to Timi Sylva in 2015 Bayelsa poll

Energy Energy Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation

Dangote moves to dominate oil sector with new stake in upstream 

Nation

Senate passes bill imposing 14 years jail term for sexual harassment in universities

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Senate passes bill imposing 14 years jail term for sexual harassment in universities

The Senate has passed a bill that prescribes a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment for lecturers and other academic staff found guilty of sexually harassing students in tertiary institutions.

The bill, titled Sexual Harassment of Students (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2025, scaled concurrence on Wednesday after Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) presented it for consideration.

Bamidele said the legislation seeks to protect students from predators in academic environments and strengthen ethical conduct within the university system. He noted that the bill also recognises the power imbalance between lecturers and students, which often deters victims from speaking out.

Under the law, offenders who solicit sexual favours or make unwanted sexual advances to students face between five and fourteen years in prison, without the option of a fine. Lesser offences such as inappropriate comments or gestures are punishable by two to five years imprisonment, also without the option of a fine.

The bill also allows victims to seek civil damages for breach of trust, while explicitly stating that “consent shall not be a defence” in a lecturer-student relationship, except where marriage already exists.

During debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) argued that sexual harassment laws should be extended beyond academic spaces to workplaces and public institutions. However, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin ruled that the bill was limited to concurrence and that other laws already address harassment in non-school settings.

The bill’s passage follows years of public outcry over widespread sexual exploitation on campuses, highlighted by the 2019 “sex-for-grades” investigation which exposed serial abuse in multiple universities.

Women’s rights organisations and student groups have welcomed the passage as a major step toward accountability, though many say effective enforcement will depend on strong reporting systems and protection for whistle-blowers.

The bill now awaits transmission to the President for assent.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *