The 2023 Umuahia East State House Of Assembly Hopeful and the Leader of UMUDIAWA EKE-CONNECT AND OSSAH PATRIOTIC ASSOCIATION, Hon Okezie Obasi, has thanked families, In-laws friends, well-wishers and political allies for their show of love, massive support through prayers, financial and physical presence, during his wedding on the 19th of. December.

In a release, made available to the press from his Ahiaeke lbeku Residence, Hon Obasi, expressed great delight and joy with the massive turn out of men and women of great repute at the weeding ceremony.

In his words ” The Physical Presence Of Political Stakeholders Of Abia State, is not only a reward for loyalty, but also a confirmation that I have in my own little way paid my due, politically. I therefore most respectful thank Senator T A Orji, Ochendo Global and his wife for finding time to identify with me.”

Hon. Obasi also appreciated a host of other important dignitaries including, Rep Sam Onuigbo, ODOZI OBODO; Chairman of the occasion, Deacon Okezie Onyemuwa; Speaker of the 7th Abia State House Of Assembly, Rt. Engr. Chinedum Orji, IKUKU OMA ABIA; the Clerk of Abia State House Of Assembly, Dr John Pedro Irokansi; Hon Kelechi Onuzurike, Chief Whip, Abia State House Of Assembly; the traditional prime Minister of Ibeku acient kingdom, Chief Uche Akwukwaegbu; the president general of Ibeku Egwu Asaa, Dr Emeka Enyiazu; Rt Hon Chidiebere Nwoko; Chief Charles Obioha Ogbonnaya, Evuleogu Ibeku; Hon Ugochukwu Emezue; Chief Kingsley Mekwara; Comrade Lucky Akabike; High Chief Chukwudi Ndumele; Hon Chidiebere Nwaubani (Wizy Star). Chief Emmanuel Egwu (Tropicana properties); Chief Eze Ucheya (Skykeens limited); Hon Emeka Longman Nwachuku; Hon Frank Ibeh; Eze Okechukwu Onwuariri; Chief Innocent Onwuariri; Hon Henry Egesi; Mr Austin Poke Onyeweaku (Damara Limited), Hon. Chidiebere Nwachukwu (Mayor), Chief Sir M.C Egwu (Perm.sec Trade and investment); Prince Ben Okezie (Onowu ), kpakpando Ohuhu; Tony Onyeweaku , P G Azueke Autonomous Community; Hon Okezie Ogbudu Eke- connect and Ossah Patriotic Association.

Hon Obasi thanked all who was in attendance but could not be mentioned here for want of space and prayed God Almighty to send men who will celebrate them all the days of their life.

