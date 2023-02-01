By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign train moves to Osun State tomorrow, a sociocultural group, Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF) has urged residents of the state to give the All Progressives Congress APC (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a rousing welcome.

The group specifically charged the Yoruba to come out en mass to welcome Tinubu whom it described as a true son of Oduduwa.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji AbdulLateef Olalekan, said it is an honour to join the Osun State Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC Committee, Gboyega Oyetola, and the good people of Osun state to welcome the APC Presidential candidate; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other leaders and members of the presidential campaign council to Osun State.

Olalekan said, “I’m aware that, like all the states already visited, the mission of the campaign council is to come and speak to our people, to convince them to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, but for us in Osun , Asiwaju is not a new face.

“Our people are quite familiar with Asiwaju’s deep relationship with the State. His personal generosity, both to many indigines as individuals and to the state as a whole, is unprecedented.

“We want to appeal to residents of the state to come out en masses and give our own president to be, a rousing welcome.

“Tinubu’s presidential ambition is a collective project and a task which every Nigerians, especially Yorubas, must work towards its realization.

“However, we want to charge the residents of Osun to desist from any action capable of causing mayhem before, during and after his visit to the state.

“Also, we want to use this opportunity to enjoin Osun residents and Nigeria as a whole to please support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice Kazeem Shetima to triumph in the coming February 25 election because they are capable of taking the country to a promised land.”