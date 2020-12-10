OBINNA EZUGWU

President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has condoled with the Asagba of Asaba, H. R. H. Obi (Prof) Joseph. C. Edozien CFR, and the people of Asaba over the passing of their illustrious son, Ikemba Ahaba designate, Ogbueshi (Prof) Emma Okocha.

Author of Blood on the Niger, Okocha died in the early hours of Sunday, 29 November, 2020.

Nwodo described the late Okocha as a cerebral author who bestrode the world like an intellectual colossus and would be sorely missed.

“It is with profound and inestimable sadness that I write to commiserate with Your Royal Highness and the people of Asaba on the unfortunate passing away of your erudite and celebrated son, Prof. Emma Okocha, the Ikemba Ahaba designate,” he said.

“A highly acclaimed cerebral author, Prof Okocha bestrode the world like an intellectual colossus whose unearthing and documentation of the events of the Nigerian / Biafra Civil War culminated in an epochal chronicle of the sad massacre of defenseless civilians in Asaba in a book entitled Blood on the Niger, a book that has been subject of international study.

“That Prof. Okocha was courageous is not in doubt, that he spoke truth to power is not in doubt, that he was patriotic is not in doubt and that he has stamped his name and person on the indelible marble of time is equally incontestible.

“The Ikemba Ahaba designate was also a staunch member of Ohaneze Ndigbo and even contested for a post in the Igbo body in 2017. It is also on record that Emma testified courageously on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Ndigbo generally on the massacre at Asaba during the Oputa Panel. He will forever be remembered for that.

“We at Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide mourn him with great regret. We mourn him with great passion. We are happy that he didn’t just come and go but left a foot print for which he will forever be remembered.”