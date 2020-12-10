By Sunday oguntuyi, Osogbo

A civil society group , Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), an umbrella body for pressure groups in Osun State has declared that respect for human rights was very poor in Nigeria for the outgoing year 2020.

According to OCSC, human right record in 2020 has been poor and right to life was blazingly violated in the country.

The group stated this on Thursday during a lecture it organized to mark this year’s World Human Rights Day.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Waheed Lawal stated that the violation of human rights with impunity led to the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

Lawal maintained that reports of human rights abuses such as extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrest and illegal detention, extorting, among others by security agents were too much in 2020 compared to any other Nigeria’s democratic years.

He called on the Federal Government and the National Human Rights Commission to address the human right abuse in a bid to prevent jungle justice and self help by citizens of the country.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, ‘The Next Step For Human Rights Movement After #EndSARS Protest in Osun’, Lawal called for massive awareness programmes on human rights and civic responsibilities of the citizens.

The activist said there is need for reorientation and awakening of consciousness of both the governed and the government, saying that would help in achieving social justice and all round development.

Lawal warned the government both at state and federal levels not to criminalise peaceful protest, saying that it remains a constitutional right of every Nigerian.

However, Lawal warned the youths and other people against violent agitations, condemning the breakdown of law and order that crept into the later part of the #EndSARS protest.

He called on aged and active human rights activists to start mentoring the younger generation on protest and how to address issues to guide against violent agitation and hijack of peaceful protest.