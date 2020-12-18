OBINNA EZUGWU

President emeritus of Igbo think tank, Aka Ikenga and one of the leading contenders for the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, has said he has all it takes to lead Ndigbo, especially at this critical point in the country’s journey to nationhood.

Uwazurike who spoke in a chat with our correspondent, noted that his pedigree speaks for him, as according to him, he is a man who has “never sold out, and who has always stood for the well-being of Ndigbo.”

He promised to carry on with the legacy of the outgoing president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, and his predecessor, Chief Gary Igariwey and others before them, describing them as brilliant presidents of Ohanaeze who contributed their quota for the advancement of Ndigbo.

The Lagos based lawyer noted that he is “tested and trusted” and would remain”committed” to his quest for a better Igbo society and the enthronement of a Nigeria that works for all.