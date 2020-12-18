Former Nigerian ambassador to the United States and leading contender for the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has restated that his motivation for seeking to lead the apex Igbo sociocultural group is not personal aggrandizement, but the desire to provide leadership for the Igbo in this critical point in the country’s history.

Obiozor noted that today, Ndigbo are facing existential threat in Nigeria, and moving forward required a very careful and delicate skilled manager in the relationships between Ndigbo and other Nigerian nationalities especially the national power elites.

“May I humbly confess that my decision to contest for the office of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a decision not based on self-aggrandizement, personal ambition or self-promotion. By my age and career history I have long out grown all that. Instead, my most compelling necessity was service, a timely and crucial service at one of the most critical times in Nigerian history with dire consequences, particularly for Ndigbo as a national entity,” Obiozor said in a statement.

“Indeed not only has governance become both difficult and complex in Nigeria, but down right an EXISTENTIAL THREAT to NDIGBO in particular. The Igbo dilemma in Nigeria has come home at last. And the time requires a very careful and delicate skilled manager in the relationships between Ndigbo and other Nigerian nationalities especially the national power elites.

“This requires a mature and experienced person with a capacity to build enough consensus to define and defend the interest of Ndigbo.”