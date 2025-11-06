Senate confirms NCC board appointments

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Board.

Olorunnimbe, who represents the South West zone, was confirmed on Tuesday following the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications during plenary.

Also confirmed as Commissioners on the NCC Board were Maryam Bayi (North East), Senator Ramoni Olalekan Mustafa (South West), and Ikechukwu Ugwuegede (South East). Others confirmed are Princess Oforitsenere Emiko and Christopher Sandy Okorie, both representing the South South region.

The newly confirmed chairman and commissioners will join the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida (North West), as well as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engr. Abraham Oshadami (North Central), and Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Rimini H. Makama (North Central), who were earlier confirmed.

The confirmation completes the composition of the Commission’s board, which is responsible for guiding regulatory policies in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mrs. Nnenna Ukoha, on Wednesday.