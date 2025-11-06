Connect with us

Business

Senate confirms NCC board appointments
Advertisement

Business

Senators demand urgent action as panel reports ‘over $300bn’ crude oil revenue unaccounted

Business

Ogun, UNICEF train health workers on youth-friendly services

Business

Transcorp posts 39% revenue surge as power business drives growth

Education in Nigeria

FG vows to prevent fresh ASUU strikes

Business

Wema Bank rewards teachers with over N4.5m prizes

Business

FG gets $500m World Bank loan to boost agriculture

Business

Lafarge Africa appoints Ke Zhigang as new CFO

Education in Nigeria

Ogun schools’ laboratories worthy of emulation for science and innovation - Arigbabu

Business

Ogun partners Sydani Group to train health workers on youth-friendly services

Business

Senate confirms NCC board appointments

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate confirms NCC board appointments

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Board.

Olorunnimbe, who represents the South West zone, was confirmed on Tuesday following the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications during plenary.

Also confirmed as Commissioners on the NCC Board were Maryam Bayi (North East), Senator Ramoni Olalekan Mustafa (South West), and Ikechukwu Ugwuegede (South East). Others confirmed are Princess Oforitsenere Emiko and Christopher Sandy Okorie, both representing the South South region.

The newly confirmed chairman and commissioners will join the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida (North West), as well as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engr. Abraham Oshadami (North Central), and Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Rimini H. Makama (North Central), who were earlier confirmed.

The confirmation completes the composition of the Commission’s board, which is responsible for guiding regulatory policies in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mrs. Nnenna Ukoha, on Wednesday.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (179) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (398) Alex Otti (612) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (995) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (105) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (169) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (302) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (179) Peter Obi (672) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (105) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement