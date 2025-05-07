As part of its ongoing commitment to capacity building in the education sector, the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in collaboration with the Bureau of Establishment and Training, has organised a one-day seminar and induction programme for 200 newly appointed headteachers in the state.

Declaring the event open at the NUT Hall in Kuto, Abeokuta, the State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya—represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government Pension, Engr. Olufisan Osiyale—stated that the seminar, themed “Effective School Management as a Catalyst for Qualitative Basic Education,” was aimed at filling existing vacancies and strengthening school leadership.

Onasanya urged the inductees to embrace excellence, noting that their role was pivotal in reshaping the future of pupils and inspiring them toward purposeful living.

“Basic education is the cornerstone of any society’s development. Your punctuality, creativity, and proactive leadership will guide your pupils toward excellence,” he said.

He also encouraged collaboration with parents and guardians to enhance early childhood development, stressing that the formative years of a child are crucial for long-term success.

Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, described the event as prestigious, urging the new headteachers to view their appointments as a platform to showcase their leadership capabilities and serve the state diligently.

In his remarks, SUBEB Board Secretary, Dr. Mikhail Lawal, described the selection of the headteachers as both a recognition of their competence and a call to higher responsibility.

“Your role goes beyond administration—you are mentors, grassroots leaders, and agents of policy implementation. Approach this training with an open mind and eagerness to learn,” he advised.

Goodwill messages were delivered by top stakeholders, including Permanent Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Melutia Ogunremi (represented by Zonal Secretary, Comrade Oladimeji Adenekan); State AOPSHON Chairperson, Comrade Folake Onabajo (represented by Comrade Taiwo Itunnu); NUT State Chairman, Comrade Noah Sewakanu (represented by State Secretary, Comrade Samson Oyelere); and Chairman of the Conference of Education Secretaries, Mr. Alli Muhammad. They all urged the inductees to be visionary leaders and catalysts for educational transformation.

Delivering a lecture on “Effective Collaboration with Education Stakeholders for Qualitative Delivery of Basic Education in Ogun State,” Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, emphasized the importance of engaging learners, delegating tasks, building early childhood foundations, and maintaining transparency in school management.

Another facilitator, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko, lectured on “Monitoring and Evaluation: A Tool for Successful Learning Achievements in Basic Education,” highlighting its relevance for tracking progress and outcomes in schools.

In her presentation titled “Effective School Manager: Pivotal to a Holistic Basic Education System,” the Olori of Olowu Kingdom, Mrs. Aminat Matemilola, described school managers as strategic, inclusive leaders who must align with national education policies and community needs to create motivating school environments.

Speaking on behalf of the inductees, Mr. Olaniyi Akinde of Army Children School, Ayetoro, and Mrs. Olubusola Komolafe of Ansaru-deen School, Irolu, expressed gratitude to the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun for prioritising teachers’ welfare. They pledged to carry out their responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.