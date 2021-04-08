Kunle Idowu

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has reiterated his administration’s commitment to uphold the state’s position as the industrial hub, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa as a whole.

The governor who spoke in Abeokuta, the state capital on Wednesday while declaring open the 10th edition of theTrade Fair organised by the State Chambers of Industries, Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, noted that the Trade Fair came at a time governments were working hard to diversify the nation’s economy from over reliance on the oil sector.

He explained that to achieve this feat, his administration had formulated some result oriented policies.

He listed the policies to include good governance, development of infrastructure, construction of special agro processing zone, Cargo Airport, among others.

The governor said that the policies have begun to manifest in concrete programmes aimed at improving the enabling environment for development.

“Government is committed towards the promotion of a private sector driven economy, industrial development, investment friendly environment, commercial activities and empowerment,” he added.

The governor also explained that the state government was developing MSMES clusters across the state,saying that the clusters would be provided with full infrastructure of road, drainage, power, fibre optics at attractive pricing and flexible payment terms.