Kunle Idowu

The Dangote Group has expressed its readiness to support the federal government in its avowed and spirited moves to make Nigeria an industrialized and entrepreneurial hub in the world.

The National Sales Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Adeyemi Fajobi dropped the hint in Abeokuta while Speaking with Newsmen during the Dangote Group’s Day at the ongoing Gateway International Trade Fair.

He explained that Dangote Group had continued to support OGUNCIMA, which in turn, is supporting the state and the federal government’s drive for industrialization and entrepreneurship across the states of the federation.

“Supporting OGUNCIMA is a further credo of Dangote’s efforts in spurring entrepreneurs in the country to excel in their chosen businesses,” Fajob explained.

The Sales Director noted that the Fair not only allowed Dangote to exude their supports for federal and state governments’ industrialization and entrepreneurial Initiative, but also afforded them the opportunity to unveil their new products, and these products can be assessed by their teeming customers across the country.

He added that the 10th Gateway Trade Fair organized by OGUNCIMA had provided Dangote PLC the platform to reinstate Dangote’s commitments and “show our innovations, and our strategies, what we have done, what we are doing, and what we are yet to do for the state, for the country, and Africa as a whole.”

He disclosed that “doing business in Ogun State has always been easy for Dangote because they have always taking us seriously. And whatever we set out to do, we do it. We don’t come to Ogun State and raise hopes, only to dash it. We follow through our words and our actions speak louder than our voice.”

At the event he explained that the cement plant at Ibese in the state is the biggest in the country and only second to one in Africa “as you can see in Ogun state we have the second largest cement plant in Africa and we are also doing so many other things in Ogun State and we will continue to do more for Ogun state and indigenes of Nigeria as a whole.”

He further disclosed the new agricultural innovation by Dangote PLC invented to assist farmers in the country with efficient fertilizer “to grow more and to increase the profits in their pockets.”

According to him, the latest fertilizer will make farmers in the country to experience “high yields once they use Dangote’s fertilizer from now on.”

In the same vein, the president of OGUNCIMA, Alhaji Wasiu Olatunde Olaleye, explained that the 10th international Trade Fair was meant to void the existing gap between Micro Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) and conglomerate companies such as Dangote, as well as encourage the trust of Nigerian consumers in patronizing locally made products.

He opined that the 10th Gateway International Trade fair is to “encourage our people to key in into made in Nigerian products like Dangote’s Products, to keep value chain, and create wealth for our people.”

He further revealed that Dangote’s support of this year Gateway international Trade Fair has opened the window of interactivity between multinational industries such as Dangote and their teeming customers all over the world. He asserted that Ogun State is number one in concentration of industries, not second.

“You may say we are the second largest economy in Nigeria, I can agree with that. But we have the highest concentration of industries in Ogun state. Go to Agbara, go to Ota, you will know what I’m talking about.”

In area of participation of industries in the International Trade Fair, he concluded that the turnouts was massive and that the success of the fair was not without the state government’s support as the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun had promised OGUNCIMA the auditorium would be completed and ready to host the next Gateway International Trade Fair

He added that Dangote Group used to be “our major sponsors at Gateway International Trade Fair. And not only that they will support us, they will even participate.”

He said this show of support and participation has made Dangote Group a model to emulate by all and sundry in the country. He elaborated that hosting the International Trade Fair without the supports and participation of Dangote Group would rather not augur well for the Fair.